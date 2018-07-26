PINYON PINES, Calif. (KABC) --A brush fire is burning in the Pinyon Pines area on Thursday, the second blaze to erupt in Riverside County in the last two days.
The vegetation fire, named the Ribbon Fire, had burned approximately 200 acres with 5 percent containment, according to Cal Fire and the Riverside County Fire Department on Twitter.
Fire officials issued evacuation warnings for the Alpine Village, Pinyon Crest and Pinyon Pines areas.
It reportedly originated near Highway 74 and Ribbonwood Drive.
The fire comes amid the second day of the Cranston Fire, which has charred 4,700 acres in the Idyllwild area. Five homes have been destroyed in the ongoing blaze.