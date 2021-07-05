Richard Donner, director of 'Superman,' 'Lethal Weapon,' dies at 91

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Director Richard Donner, best known for helming iconic films such as "Superman," "The Goonies" and "Lethal Weapon," has died at age 91.His family confirmed the director's death to ABC News on Monday. A cause of death has not been disclosed.Donner had an extensive career directing and producing some of the most notable action and fantasy films of the 1970s and '80s.He is widely credited with launching the modern superhero film era with "Superman," starring Christopher Reeve. At the time it was considered a risky venture because of its big special-effects budget at a time when comic-book movies were not yet a proven commodity with audiences.Other notable productions in Donner's long filmography include "Scrooged," "The Omen," and "The Toy."He later ran a production company with his wife, Lauren Shuler Donner, which was responsible for films such as the X-Men series and "Free Willy."DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.