NFL star Richard Sherman booked on domestic violence charge

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) celebrates with his teammates after his touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

SEATTLE -- Former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman was booked into a jail in Seattle on Wednesday morning, accused of "Burglary Domestic Violence."

The King County Correctional Facility lists Sherman as being booked at 6:08 a.m. Online records say bail was denied, though it was unlikely Sherman would have had a court appearance yet.

The incident is being investigated as a felony. It wasn't immediately clear if Sherman had an attorney and no other details were immediately available.

Sherman became a Seattle sports legend during seven seasons with Seahawks. The cornerback was a star in their run to a 2014 Super Bowl victory, making a game-saving play to deflect a pass in the NFC Championship Game against the 49ers.

He left the Seahawks after the 2017 season and then played three seasons with San Francisco.

The 33-year-old is currently a free agent.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
seattlesan francisco 49ersseattle seahawksarrestfootballdomestic violence
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Father sought for allegedly killing his child in South LA
Unvaccinated account for all COVID hospitalizations in LA County
Gov. Newsom touts 'nation's largest' rent-relief program
Chinese parents, abducted son reunited after 24 years
Dad holds intruder seen looking in daughter's window at gunpoint
Britney Spears hearing to deal with turmoil from her dramatic speech
OC drug ring used 'call centers' to sell $2M in heroin: Authorities
Show More
Doctors investigate rare COVID breakthrough cases
GoFundMe set up for family of 4-year-old killed in Harbor City crash
Flight to LAX diverted for passenger disturbance
One person dead, another injured in Leimert Park shooting
Norwegian Cruise Lines sues Florida over vaccine passport ban
More TOP STORIES News