Ridgecrest earthquake: President Trump approves emergency declaration to assist with recovery efforts

The declaration allows federal agencies like FEMA and Homeland Security to coordinate disaster relief efforts and provide other assistance targeted to the San Bernardino and Kern county areas.
Trump has been in contact with Gov. Gavin Newsom and other California officials after the 7.1 earthquake struck Ridgecrest last week. The quake has been followed by thousands of smaller aftershocks.
Trump tweeted: "Spoke to @GOPLeader Kevin McCarthy about the earthquakes in California and informed him that we will be working very closely on emergency funding. Also spoke to Governor @GavinNewsom - all working together!
Over the weekend, Newsom said he had been in contact with the president.
"There's no question we don't agree on everything, but one area where there's no politics, where we work extremely well together, is our response to emergencies," the Democratic governor said.
"He's committed in the long haul, the long run, to help support the rebuilding efforts," Newsom said of Trump.
