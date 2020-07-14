Ridgecrest earthquakes increased chance of large San Andreas temblor, study suggests

A new study suggests the earthquakes in Ridgecrest last year may have increased the chances of a large earthquake on the San Andreas Fault.
RIDGECREST, Calif. (KABC) -- A new study suggests the earthquakes in Ridgecrest last year may have increased the chances of a large earthquake on the San Andreas Fault.

The study says there is a 2.3% chance of a 7.5 or greater magnitude quake on the Garlock Fault, which runs along the north edge of the Mojave Desert, in the next 12 months.

The authors of the study say that could trigger a quake on the San Andreas Fault.

Seismologist Lucy Jones, who was not involved in the study, agrees the chance of a San Andreas quake is up slightly if a Garlock quake occurs and if the scientific model is correct, but she says it's not yet proven.

The study was published today in the Bulletin of the Seismological Society of America.

Ridgecrest saw a 6.4 foreshock on July 4, 2019 followed by a 7.1 mainshock one day later.

WATCH: How to prepare for an earthquake
EMBED More News Videos

ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."



City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiaearthquakeridgecrest earthquake
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom orders new statewide closures
Family demands justice in killing of Fort Bragg soldier from Chino
Body found at Lake Piru believed to be Naya Rivera
OC officials vote in support of return to school without masks, physical distancing
School year won't start with students at LAUSD facilities
Beloved Disney fan Joshua Obra dies after battle with COVID-19
Fruit vendors apparently harassed by couple in Santa Clarita
Show More
Los Angeles Apparel factory closed after coronavirus outbreak among workers
Mexican actor Raymundo Capetillo dies at 76
LA rent relief program to begin registration Monday amid COVID-19
NY homeowner says man throwing feces, dead squirrels in yard
Hong Kong Disneyland announces temporary closure amid new cases
More TOP STORIES News