Lauren London speaks out following rumors she's dating Diddy after Nipsey Hussle's death: 'Still His! King Ermias!'

LOS ANGELES -- Actress Lauren London has doubled down on her enduring love for Nipsey Hussle seemingly in response to rumors that she had become romantically involved with Sean "Diddy" Combs.

According to various published media reports, unsubstantiated rumors that London and Combs were an item began to swirl after Combs posted now-deleted photos of himself and London at a party earlier this year.

London took to Instagram Thursday to share two posts presumably in response to the speculation -- the first, a photo of Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, with the caption, "Still His! King Ermias! Never Forget!"



London posted the same photo to her Instagram story along with the text: "Forever and even after Call me Lady Hussle."

She followed that post with another post that read in part: "Stop...playing with me and my name. Now Let me get back to healing."

"I'm all love and peace but never forget....I'm a woman in grief and I don't play about Nip, my family, my character and code. Bout to drink a green juice to start the day though," read the caption for that second post.

A final message posted to her Instagram story read, "Peace is Loud sometimes Peace speaks up sometimes Especially when it's the right thing to do."

Hussle was shot to death on March 31, 2019, while standing outside The Marathon, his South Los Angeles clothing store, not far from where the rapper grew up.

The 33-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper was an Eritrean-American father of two. He was a beloved figure for his philanthropic work that went well beyond the usual celebrity "giving back" ethos.
