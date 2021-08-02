Amid elevated fire weather, crews battle 5-acre brush fire in Corona-Chino Hills area

A SigAlert was declared, with the eastbound and westbound 91 to the northbound 71 shut down for an undetermined amount of time. Drivers were advised to seek alternate routes.
The Rincon Fire was burning near the 71 Freeway at Butterfield Ranch, near the Prado basin spreading grounds.
The fire burned about 5-6 acres before crews appeared to get the flames under control by about 2:30 p.m.
The fire ignited as agencies throughout the Southland are on guard amid bone-dry brush, hot temperatures and windy conditions expected this week. Fire agencies have prepared to have extra equipment and personnel on duty throughout the week.
"We have not had any rain," said Michael Brown, a Los Angeles County fire battalion chief. "So all the vegetation, no matter where you are throughout Southern California, is extremely dry. That poses an extremely high fire danger and high risk for the firefighters on the ground."
A heat advisory is in effect for parts of the region, including the Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys, until 8 p.m. Tuesday.
An excessive heat warning has been issued for the Antelope Valley until Wednesday at 8 p.m.
The National Weather Service warns valley and inland communities can expect temperatures over 100 degrees on Monday, and potentially over the next several days.
The public is cautioned to stay indoors, drink plenty of fluids and keep an eye on pets and children.