caught on video

Woman caught on video shoplifting while carrying pickaxe at Rite Aid store in Venice

Police say the woman came in and placed several bottles of liquor in a shopping basket and left the store.
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman caught shoplifting while carrying pickaxe at Venice Rite Aid

VENICE (KABC) -- A woman who police say shoplifted from a Rite Aid store in Venice was captured on video carrying a large pickaxe leaving customers concerned for their safety.

It happened on Wednesday at around 3:15 p.m. at the location on Lincoln Boulevard.

Police say the woman came in and placed several bottles of liquor in a shopping basket and left the store.

The video shows the woman walking around the store with the pickaxe on her shoulder as customers looked around. She didn't try to hurt anyone with the tool, according to investigators, and no customers or employees were injured.

Witnesses told Eyewitness News the woman was threatening workers.

A report has since been filed. The incident remains under investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
venicelos angelesshopliftingcrimetheftlos angeles police departmentvenice beachcaught on tapecaught on videocrime preventionmust see videocaught on camera
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO
Sprint car crash at race track in Australia sends vehicles flying
Woman pleads guilty to punching Southwest flight attendant in face
Man poses as UPS deliveryman, children zip tied in home invasion
VIDEO: Amazon delivery driver rescues 19-year-old from dog attack
TOP STORIES
Boyfriend arrested in torture-murder of celebrity manager, LAPD says
More children hospitalized with COVID in LA
OC sheriff asks public's help with 1980 cold-case murder
More rain, snow expected in SoCal
Man kills his grandmother and then himself in Monterey Hills: LAPD
Tiger dies after being shot during attack at Florida zoo
Mountain lion prowls around Westlake Village yard
Show More
LA spending millions replacing stolen copper wire
New laws: California cracking down on sideshows in 2022
Mandatory evacuation order issued for OC's Bond Fire burn area
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Ghislaine Maxwell guilty on 5 of 6 charges in sex trafficking trial
More TOP STORIES News