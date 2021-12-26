Woman caught on video shoplifting while carrying pickaxe at Rite Aid store in Venice

VENICE (KABC) -- A woman who police say shoplifted from a Rite Aid store in Venice was captured on video carrying a large pickaxe leaving customers concerned for their safety.It happened on Wednesday at around 3:15 p.m. at the location on Lincoln Boulevard.Police say the woman came in and placed several bottles of liquor in a shopping basket and left the store.The video shows the woman walking around the store with the pickaxe on her shoulder as customers looked around. She didn't try to hurt anyone with the tool, according to investigators, and no customers or employees were injured.Witnesses told Eyewitness News the woman was threatening workers.A report has since been filed. The incident remains under investigation.