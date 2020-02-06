Riverside brush fire burns more than 10 acres near Santa Ana River bottom; mandatory evacuations ordered

By ABC7.com staff
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Riverside firefighters on Thursday afternoon were contending with a stubborn vegetation fire near the arid Santa Ana River bottom that prompted mandatory evacuations of nearby homes, officials said.

According to the Riverside Fire Department, firefighters responded shortly before 10 a.m. to an area near the Santa Ana River Trail and Grand Avenue. No injuries or structural damage were immediately reported.

By 12:30 p.m., the flames had consumed 10 acres. An hour later, the agency reported a "significant increase in fire activity."

A mandatory evacuation order was issued for Old Ranch Road and Park Cliff Court.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
