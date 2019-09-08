Riverside brush fire burns 250 acres near Sycamore Canyon, evacuations ordered

By Kimberly P. Morrow
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire that broke out in the Sycamore Canyon area Saturday burned 250 acres and forced evacuations.

The fire started shortly after 2 p.m. near Central Avenue and Lochmoore Drive in the city of Riverside near the previous fire burn from July, according to the Riverside Fire Department.

Police were evacuating the homes along Speyside Road. Road closures were in place at Speyside Road and Perthshire Place.

Numerous water and foscheck fire retardant drops could be seen from Air7HD. Over 130 firefighters, three air tankers and one helicopter were assigned to the incident. The fire was at 40% containment by 8 p.m.

There were no reported injuries and no structures were damaged. Crews continued to work through the evening.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
riversideriverside countybrush firefire
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sister of LA Clippers star suspect in Temecula murder
Containment of 2,000-acre Tenaja Fire rises to 35 percent
3 hospitalized, including naked man, in Garden Grove apartment fire
P-61, freeway-crossing mountain lion, fatally struck on Sepulveda Pass
$25K offered in hit-and-run of 13-year-old
Potential victims sought in San Fernando Valley series rapist case
LAPD officer accused of repeatedly beating, severely injuring girlfriend
Show More
Used car 'vending machines' popping up along SoCal freeways
1st known vaping-associated death reported in LA County
Antonio Brown reaches agreement with Patriots after release from Raiders: ESPN
Cause of death likely smoke inhalation in Santa Barbara boat fire: Sheriff
LAPD officers hospitalized after apparent fentanyl exposure in North Hollywood
More TOP STORIES News