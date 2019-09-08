Riverside brush fire burns 250 acres near Sycamore Canyon, evacuations ordered

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire that broke out in the Sycamore Canyon area Saturday burned 250 acres and forced evacuations.The fire started shortly after 2 p.m. near Central Avenue and Lochmoore Drive in the city of Riverside near the previous fire burn from July, according to the Riverside Fire Department.Police were evacuating the homes along Speyside Road. Road closures were in place at Speyside Road and Perthshire Place.Numerous water and foscheck fire retardant drops could be seen from Air7HD. Over 130 firefighters, three air tankers and one helicopter were assigned to the incident. The fire was at 40% containment by 8 p.m.There were no reported injuries and no structures were damaged. Crews continued to work through the evening.