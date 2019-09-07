Riverside brush fire burning 60 acres near Sycamore Canyon, evacuations in place: LIVE

By Kimberly P. Morrow
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire broke out in the Sycamore Canyon area Saturday shortly after 2 p.m.

The fire was burning 60 acres near Central Avenue and Lochmoore Drive in the city of Riverside near the previous fire burn from July, according to the Riverside Fire Department.

Police were evacuating the homes along Speyside Road.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
