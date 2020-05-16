Society

Coronavirus: Candlelight vigil held for Riverside hospital worker who died of COVID-19

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Friends comforted the daughter of Rosa Luna at a candlelight vigil outside Riverside Community Hospital where Luna worked.

"She worked here 27 years and she loved her job. She took pride in working at the hospital," said her daughter Dora Reaza.

The 68-year-old was a Certified Nursing Assistant and more recently an employee in the environmental Services Department.

"The old school work ethic. She would come in and immediately was there to work. There wasn't a time where you didn't see her without her trash can or push cart going to a room or coming from a room making sure it was disinfected and cleaned," said co-worker Raymond Valdivia.

Luna passed away at home May 4 from COVID-19. Her daughter says she tested positive on April 26.

"I started seeing the symptoms in her three or four days before that. She had bodyache," said Reaza.

How she contracted the virus is still not clear, though her daughter says her mother spent time only at work and at home.

"It's just a risk right now that everybody that works at the hospital is taking," said Reaza.

The hospital says it's devastated by the loss -- she will be severely missed.

Luna leaves behind a daughter and two grandchildren.

"She had a huge faith in God. She was a beautiful woman. She was a hard worker, an avid gardener. Dedicated to her family," said Reaza.

To honor her memory, the hospital's auxiliary group has set up a scholarship in Luna's name for those who want to follow in her path and become a Certified Nursing Assistant.

