Riverside community rallies behind nail salon targeted by thieves

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Two ladies are accused of ripping off a Riverside nail salon by allegedly leaving without paying and stealing money from an employee."I don't feel bad for the money," said nail tech Yen Ngo. "But I feel bad because we served them very good."It happened on Sunday at the Red Persimmon Nails and Spa at Wood Road and Van Buren Boulevard. The women, both of whom are seen in surveillance video verified by Riverside police, spent more than two hours at the store.Ngo said they asked for a variety of services worth close to $215."We took care of them," Ngo said. "They wanted... everything."Ngo said many customers were forced to wait because of everything the women wanted, but when it was time to leave, the mood changed.Ngo said the women said they weren't going to pay."They're (walking) back and forth, back and forth," said Ngo. "And they walk out to their car and run."And it gets worse.About 30 minutes later, Ngo discovered something else that she said added insult to injury. Surveillance video from inside the store shows one of the women appearing to remove something from Ngo's purse while no one was watching."I said, 'Oh my God, all my money (is) gone!'" Ngo added.Ngo filed a report with the Riverside Police Department. A spokesperson said the women are wanted on suspicion of theft and defrauding an innkeeper.Someone shared a post about the theft on social media. Hundreds of members of the community have responded with kindness, many of them wanting to make donations to the store.Ngo said she appreciates the help from the community."I feel very happy for the people loving me," said Ngo. "I say thank you."