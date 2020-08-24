Riverside County elementary schools allowed to apply for waiver to hold in-person instruction

Beginning Monday, Riverside County elementary schools can apply for waivers to reopen campuses.
Waivers are required because the county is still on the state's COVID-19 watch list.
Waivers can only be granted if the county's coronavirus numbers remain below 200 cases for every 100,000 residents.
Riverside County is reporting 170 cases per 100,000, according to a news release.
"The waiver process won't be a rubber stamp, and elementary schools will be required to publicly demonstrate they have the pieces in place to operate safely or they won't be approved. We want exposures to be rare and, should an exposure occur, for the school to show they can handle it without putting others at risk," the news release states.
Meanwhile, several Orange County schools that want to reopen for in-person instruction have submitted their waiver applications to health officials, with the county being removed from the state's watch list over the weekend.
RELATED: Orange County removed from COVID-19 watch list, setting in motion the reopening of more schools
