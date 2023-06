One driver who thought they could get away with creating a hand written registration sticker didn't fool Riverside County Sheriff's deputies .

Driver gets caught with hand-made fake registration in Riverside County, faces jailtime

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- One driver who thought they could get away with creating a hand written registration sticker didn't fool Riverside County sheriff's deputies .

Deputies found a car with fake tags last week.

You can clearly see the tags were hand-made.

The driver faces a misdemeanor charge, and could face a fine or possible jail time.