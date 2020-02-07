Riverside brush fire burns 70 acres near Santa Ana River bottom; all mandatory evacuations lifted

According to the Riverside Fire Department, firefighters responded shortly before 10 a.m. to an area near the Santa Ana River Trail and Grand Avenue. No injuries or structural damage were immediately reported.
By 12:30 p.m., the flames had consumed 10 acres. An hour later, the agency reported a "significant increase in fire activity."
RIVERBOTTOM UPDATE— City of Riverside Fire Department (@rivcafire) February 6, 2020
Significant Improvement
70 acres
30% contained
Crews continue to mop-up hot spots
All evacuations lifted
No reported structures damaged
No reported injuries. https://t.co/nsFRSjugps
A mandatory evacuation order was issued for Old Ranch Road and Park Cliff Court. All evacuation orders were lifted by 2:30 p.m.
The fire 30 percent contained by 4 p.m., officials said.
The cause of the fire is unknown.