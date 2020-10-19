Riverside County sheriff's sergeant dies on duty after suffering apparent heart attack

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is mourning the loss of one its members.In a Facebook post, Sheriff Chad Bianco said Sergeant Harry Cohen died Sunday after suffering "what appears to be a heart attack while training with the K-9 team."Cohen spent "many years" with the K-9 team and was a supervisor, according to Bianco."Last night our department lost a man of God, husband, father, best friend and deputy. Sergeant Harry Cohen will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him," Bianco wrote.Details on a public funeral service have not been released.