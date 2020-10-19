RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is mourning the loss of one its members.
The department announced in a Facebook post Sunday night that a sergeant in the K-9 unit died on duty after suffering a "medical emergency."
The sergeant has not been publicly identified and additional details surrounding the death were not immediately released "out of respect for the family," the department said.
More information is expected to be released Monday.
Riverside County sheriff's sergeant dies on duty after suffering 'medical emergency'
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News