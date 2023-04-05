Riverside County board declares local emergency due to storms that caused millions in damage

The Board of Supervisors approved a resolution declaring a state of emergency in Riverside County stemming from the winter storm series that has caused millions of dollars in damage.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- The Board of Supervisors Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution declaring a state of emergency in Riverside County stemming from the winter storm series that has caused millions of dollars in damage.

The county's Emergency Management Department Director Bruce Barton requested the declaration that he proclaimed by his own authority on March 23.

The county's head of emergency services can unilaterally declare a local emergency anytime, but it must be formally ratified by the board within seven business days in order to remain valid.

Authorization by the board now enables the county to apply for state and federal relief funds.

According to the EMD, the storm series that started in mid February and continued almost weekly until the end of March due to jet stream-driven "atmospheric rivers" flowing across California has caused an estimated $4.4 million in damage.

Among the most costly was a levee breach along the San Jacinto River, according to the EMD, which flooded farmland and has not yet been permanently fixed.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed emergency declarations five times over the last month, covering 43 counties. According to the governor's office, $60 million has already been spent on direct aid and response commitments.

City News Service contributed to this report.