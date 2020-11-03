Most Riverside County polling places calm on Election Day following historic mail-in voting

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- For those heading to voting centers in Riverside County on Election Day, you may be pleasantly surprised as many polling places are seeing little to no lines.Given how many different options there are to vote in this election, many polling locations in the county were calm on Tuesday -- including some that were half empty.It's a stark contrast to some of the issues the county saw during early voting over the weekend.The polling place inside the Riverside County Registrar's Office only had a few voters inside Tuesday morning, with no line outside.Officials say many people in the county took advantage of early voting, which may be contributing to the lower Election Day turnout."We expect that as the day continues, we'll continue to get busier," said Riverside County Public Information Officer Brooke Federico. "But one thing that's is important to note is that for this election, we had all 130 voter assistance centers open on Saturday, Sunday and yesterday, so there's a lot of early voting that has happened."The county has already received 52% of mail-ballots, according to officials."At this point, we have record-breaking turnout compared to early voting in prior elections," Federico said.While there are fewer polling places in the county this year, all have been open since Saturday, so there have been more opportunities to vote.However, only about 5% of the votes cast as of Tuesday morning were made in-person. The rest were mail-in ballots."The presidency, obviously, was the most important," said Perris resident Jennifer Day.Day said she never received her mail-in ballot, which was possibly sent to an old address. So she voted in-person."It was important for me because my boys were pushing it, first of all. Also, I want to be a part of what's going on. I can't complain about something if I'm not helping to make the change," Day said.The registrar's office told Eyewitness News if someone tried to vote with Day's missing mail-in ballot, the signature would be checked and thrown out. It could also be voided now that Day has told election officials that her ballot may have been sent to an old address. There could be potential charges, including fraud, brought against someone who tries to cast another person's ballot.