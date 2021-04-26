Riverside police arrest alleged gang member for drive-by shooting that killed father of 8

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Father of 8 killed in Riverside drive-by shooting

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- An 18-year-old gang member has been arrested in a drive-by shooting that killed a father of eight who was not the intended target and was not gang-affiliated, police say.

The drive-by shooting happened on Saturday, March 20 around 6 p.m. in the 3600 block of Douglass Avenue.

When police showed up to the scene, they learned two men had been shot in the neighborhood and taken to a local hospital.



One of the men later died at the hospital while the other was treated for his wounds and later released.

The man who died was identified as Oran Wheaton-Esclovon, 42, of Riverside, a father of eight children and grandfather of six.

Investigators say he was not the target of the shooting and was not affiliated with any gang.

Detectives later identified Isaiah J. Lewis, 18, of Colton as the suspect. They found Lewis and arrested him at his apartment in Colton on Thursday. Lewis was booked into jail and is being held on $2 million bail.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
riversideriverside countycoltongang violencegang activityhomicidedrive by shooting
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Everything you need to know about 'buy now, pay later'
Show More
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
How to see early evening meteor shower peak Friday
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News