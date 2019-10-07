Riverside firefighters teach fire preparedness at public safety expo

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Hundreds of people turned out for a safety expo in Riverside Sunday, the first day of National Fire Prevention Week.Firefighters showed off all of the tools they have to keep people safe and shared an important message regarding how the community can protect themselves.On hand was a special fire safety trailer, giving children practice escaping smoke and fire.Officials say a smoke detector is a must in every home, and having an escape plan is key due to flammables in homes, which can give people only two minutes to escape in a fire."Everybody needs to have a plan in place and practice their plan in case there's a fire," said Capt. Brian Guzzetta of the Riverside County Fire Department. "So, we're really adamant this year about teaching that, passing it on so that everybody knows that the time between when you call the fire department and the fire department arrives, the biggest difference is having a plan, practicing a plan and especially not waiting for an emergency to occur."The National Fire Protection Association says in 2017 more than 2,600 people died in structure fires in the U.S. and another 10,000 were injured.Those who visited the expo said it was a great way to spread a serious message."I think it's awesome," said Robert Harris of Eastvale. "Because you get to come out and see our fire department and everything they have to keep us safe in our community."