Riverside hit-run kills two, arrest made

A hit-and-run suspect is in custody following a fatal traffic collision that killed two men in Riverside early Saturday morning. (KABC)

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --
A hit-and-run suspect is in custody following a fatal traffic collision that killed two men in Riverside early Saturday morning.

Police arrested Eric Figueroa-Reyes, 22, of Fontana following the crash, which occurred shortly after 3 a.m. on Saturday.

First responders arrived to the westbound 60 Freeway entrance at Market Street, where they discovered a gray Jeep in the center median and a black Nissan Sentra off the roadway, according to the Riverside Police Department.

According to a witness, the Sentra had been heading northbound on Market Street before attempting to make a left turn onto the freeway on-ramp when the Jeep, traveling southbound on Market Street, ran a red light and broadsided the sedan.

The driver of the Jeep then fled on foot.

The female driver of the Sentra suffered minor injuries while one of her male passengers was pronounced dead at the scene and another male passenger died a short time later in the hospital, officials said.

The two men who died did not appear to be wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, per the Riverside Police Department.
