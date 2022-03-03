Vigil held for 15-year-old killed in Riverside hit-and-run as police continue search for driver

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- The search continues to find the driver who struck and killed a teen in the city of Riverside on March 1.

The deadly incident happened Tuesday off Main Street and Poplar at about 9:30 p.m. Police say the teen was hit while riding his bicycle and died from major injuries he suffered.

The victim was later identified as 15-year-old Javier Gonzalez.

Authorities believe the suspect was driving a dark-colored pickup truck, which was traveling southbound on Main Street when the driver crashed into Gonzalez, who was riding his bicycle northbound on Main Street in the middle of the road at the time.

Friends and family held a vigil for the 15-year-old Wednesday night, and laid out candles in his honor at the scene of the fatal crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call Detective Jeff Derouin with the Riverside Police Department at (951) 826-8722 or email Jderouin@riversideca.gov.

