Riverside man dies after fatal sucker-punch

A Rialto man is under arrest and charged with murder after police say he fatally punched a 64-year-old man.Dong Kahng died Saturday after he was taken off life support.Kahng owned the Rialto Discount Mall where he was attacked last Friday evening.Investigators say 24-year-old Gregorio Perez assaulted Kahng while he was in a heated discussion with Perez's father, who rents a space inside the discount mall."The attack was captured on surveillance video that shows Mr. Perez approaching Mr. Kahng from behind and delivering what essentially is a sucker punch to an unbeknownst Mr. Kahng," said Lt. Paul Stella with the Rialto Police Department.Witnesses say the two men were arguing about rent when Perez snuck up to Kahng and delivered the fatal blow."He came up from behind him and hit in the back of the head. That's when he fell," said Guilibaldo Arteaga.Perez was arraigned Wednesday on murder charges. He has pled not guilty.