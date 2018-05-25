Riverside man, woman charged with human trafficking

A man and a woman from Riverside are facing human trafficking charges following their arrest last weekend.Riverside Police arrested Taiwan Reed, 34, and Rickiya Fulcher, 24, on May 18 after a woman reported being sexually exploited by the pair last month.After obtaining a search warrant, police also recovered evidence related to the alleged crimes at a home in the 4600 block of Olivewood Avenue in Riverside.Detectives believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information to contact the special investigations bureau at 951-353-7204.