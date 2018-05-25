Riverside man, woman charged with human trafficking

Riverside police arrested a man and a woman last weekend following a report from their alleged victim.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --
A man and a woman from Riverside are facing human trafficking charges following their arrest last weekend.

Riverside Police arrested Taiwan Reed, 34, and Rickiya Fulcher, 24, on May 18 after a woman reported being sexually exploited by the pair last month.

After obtaining a search warrant, police also recovered evidence related to the alleged crimes at a home in the 4600 block of Olivewood Avenue in Riverside.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information to contact the special investigations bureau at 951-353-7204.
