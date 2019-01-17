Riverside PD release sketch of attempted kidnapping suspect

EMBED </>More Videos

Riverside police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who tried to kidnap a high school student Thursday morning.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --
Riverside police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who tried to kidnap a high school student Thursday morning.

Police released a sketch of the suspect, who authorities said came up behind the girl as she was walking to Arlington High School at about 7:45 a.m. on Jackson Street near Saguaro Road.

The suspect told the victim to go with him or he would harm her, but when the girl backed away, he ran off.

Police believe the suspect is a black man, about 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a skinny build. He has a tattoo under his right eye, possibly a tear drop, as well as more tattooing on his right cheek.

The man was wearing a blue camouflage-style jacket, dark jeans and a dark beanie.

Anyone with information was urged to call Riverside police.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attempted abductionsketchRiversideRiverside County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LAUSD bargaining talks ongoing as Day 5 of teachers strike remains
Echo Park mudslide takes down building wall, crushes cars
VIDEO: Man jumps off cruise ship as joke
Parents create own school amid LAUSD teachers strike
25-year anniversary of Northridge quake comes with warnings
Cool Kid Megan Loh sparks girls' interest in science
Orange County sees first flu death of season
Rain floods Ventura RV park, prompts evacuation
Show More
Southern California weather forecast Friday
Rain causes mud flows in Studio City, prompts evac in Hollywood Hills
4 patients treated for hazmat situation at Santa Ana courthouse
VIDEO: River of mud sweeps through IE community
911 call released in death of UCI student after frat party
More News