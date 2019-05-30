Riverside police ask for public's help in identifying nonverbal man who walked away from care home

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Riverside authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying a non-communicative man who was found in Moreno Valley after walking away from his care home on Friday.

"He is safe but remains completely nonverbal," Riverside police Detective Brian Money said in a statement. "He spoke to me one time since Dec. 24 and it took him several minutes to say his last name, 'Campbell.'"

Police used an AncestryDNA kit in an effort to locate the man's relatives, but so far none have come forward to identify him. His first name is possibly Julius, Jeremiah or John.

According to Money, the man has ended up in a hospital emergency room three times since Dec. 24 and cannot care for himself due to an apparent disability.

"He has not committed any crime," the detective's statement said, adding that his fingerprints have been entered into multiple databases without finding a match.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call Detective Brian Money of the Riverside Police Department at (951) 353-7118.
