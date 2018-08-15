Riverside police: Surveillance photo shows suspect wanted for sexual battery at restaurant

Police released a surveillance photo of a man who allegedly groped a woman at a Riverside restaurant on May 18, 2018. (Riverside Police Department)

Police on Tuesday released a surveillance photo of a man who allegedly groped a woman at a Riverside restaurant on May 18.

Investigators said the incident happened about 7:45 p.m. inside the Taco Station, located in the 4000 block of Mission Avenue. The unidentified man approached the victim and grabbed her breast, according to Riverside police.

The suspect is described as Hispanic, in his mid-to-late 20s, about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds. In the surveillance photo, he is seen with facial hair and wearing a dark-colored, long-sleeve shirt and a baseball cap.

He fled the scene in what authorities described as a "black, newer-style Jeep."

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Detective Paul Miranda at (951) 353-7945 or pmiranda@riversideca.gov.
