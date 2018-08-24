Riverside police seize $46K in fake sports apparel, items made for drug use and gambling machines from business

Counterfeit sports hats are shown in a photo provided by Riverside police. (KABC)

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --
Riverside police detectives seized thousands of counterfeit sports apparel, items commonly made for drug use and illegal gambling machines from a business.

In March, Riverside police began receiving citizen complaints about possible criminal activity happening at the Arlington Discount Mart, located at 5366 Arlington Avenue in the Ramona neighborhood.

Detectives began investigating the complaints and during undercover operations, officers were able to buy illegal drugs from people loitering in the parking lot and counterfeit goods from inside the business.

After a lengthy investigation, a search warrant was obtained. On Aug. 15, detectives issued the search warrant and seized more than 1,000 items of counterfeit sports apparel with an estimated street value of more than $46,000.

Detectives also found items being sold over the counter that are commonly made for the use and manufacturing of illegal drugs such as glass pipes, cans of butane and packaging materials. Three illegal gaming machines that were being used were confiscated as well.

The investigation is ongoing.

Authorities urged anyone with more information to contact Detective J. Barrette at (951) 353-7207. Those wishing to remain anonymous may also email rpdtips@riversideca.gov or get the department's mobile app and select the "Submit a Tip" option with the reference number P18048501.
