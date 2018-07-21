Police shot and killed a suspect Friday evening after he opened fire on officers during a vehicle chase that began in Hemet and ended in Riverside, authorities said.The violent series of events began about 7:30 p.m. when members of the Hemet Police Department's Crime Suppression Unit were conducting a follow-up investigation at the home of a man who "may have been shooting into a field" earlier this week, according to a statement from that agency.The officers were in the area of Kirby Street and Devonshire Avenue when they saw a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect's car. According to investigators, the vehicle sped away when police attempted to conduct a traffic stop.Officers chased the car, and when the pursuit reached the 200 block of California Avenue the driver fired a gun "multiple times" at them, the news release said. No one was injured.Riverside police took over the chase after it made its way into their city.The vehicle ended up blocked in between two other vehicles on Arlington Avenue and an officer-involved shooting occurred, a police spokesman said. He was found slumped over the steering wheel and pronounced dead at the scene.Motorist Michea Daniels recalled "a car coming towards me and another car in front of me and I stopped behind it. Shots rang out. Everybody who was behind me - like, four cars behind me, we jumped out of our cars."No officers or bystanders were injured in the latter incident.The suspect was not immediately identified.