Riverside sexual assault suspect sought by police

Riverside police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of sexual assaulting a woman on Valentine's Day.The assault was reported at approximately 9 a.m. near the dead-end of the 5000 block of Tequesquite Avenue in Riverside, police said.Officers responded and contacted the woman, who reported she was sitting in her vehicle when the suspect approached and committed the sexual assault. He then fled on foot toward the Santa Ana River bottom.Officers conducted an extensive search for the suspect with the assistance from a Riverside County Sheriff's Department K-9 bloodhound and handler, but he was never found.He's described as a white or light-skinned Hispanic man in his 30s who stands at about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark hoodie and dark pants.Anyone with information is urged to contact SACA Detective Everth Bercian at (951) 353-7950.