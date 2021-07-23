19-year-old woman shot, killed in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A 19-year-old woman was fatally shot in Riverside Thursday afternoon and a suspect has been detained, police said.Riverside police said officers and paramedics responded to a home in the 330 block of Eucalyptus Avenue around 4:15 p.m. They found the woman inside the residence with gunshot wounds.The woman, who was not immediately identified, was pronounced dead.Riverside Police Department Officer Ryan Railsback said the suspect fled from the scene, but was later detained.Railsback added it appeared the victim and suspect may have known each other.Further details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.