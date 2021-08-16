17-year-old girl killed, 1 other injured in street racing crash in Riverside

A teenage girl is dead and another is in the hospital after a street racing crash in Riverside, police say.

The 17-year-old Perris resident behind the wheel of a 2003 Ford Mustang was racing a 2011 Chevrolet Camaro Sunday night on Magnolia Avenue near Jones Avenue, according to the Riverside Police Department.

At one point, police say the Camaro appears to have turned in front of the Mustang, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle and crash into a tree.

The driver of the Camaro stopped, but fled the scene moments later.

The driver of the Mustang and a 17-year-old passenger were both taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where the driver later succumbed to her injuries. The teenage passenger suffered moderate injuries and is expected to survive.

It's unclear if drugs or alcohol may also have been a contributing factor.

