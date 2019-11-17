Riverside neighborhood on alert after 3 students say they were robbed while walking home from school

By
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Police in Riverside are urging caution after three high school students say they were robbed while walking home from school.

The three boys, all students at Riverside Polytechnic High School, say they were walking near the corner of Lincoln Avenue and Jane Street Wednesday afternoon when a man approached them and demanded their money and cellphones. The teens reportedly saw the man had a gun.

"It does not appear, at least right now, that it was actually pointed at them, but they believe the suspect did have one in his hand or in his pocket at the time he was demanding their property, said Ryan Railsback of the Riverside Police Department. "It's something very serious where you have someone who appears to be an adult robbing teenagers. That's just unacceptable so we want to find this guy and hold him accountable."

The teens reported to police that the suspect ran away down Jane Street toward the railroad tracks.

Parents were made aware of the incident by a message from the high school's principal. The robbery also has nearby residents concerned.

"It's scary because you never know nowadays and we don't normally have that because it's a pretty safe area," Amy Hays said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Riverside Police Department.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
riversideriverside countycrimerobberyjuvenile crimestudent safetystudentsarmed robbery
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 killed, including 3 children, in shooting at San Diego home
Suspect in shooting rampage at Saugus High School has died
Saugus High shooting: Coroner IDs 2 teens killed by classmate
69-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run in Panorama City
Family escapes from dramatic apartment fire in South Los Angeles
1 killed in deputy-involved shooting in Lake Elsinore
City of Westminster gets first-ever school resource officer
Show More
Santa Clarita school shooting re-ignites conversation on possible warning signs
Suspect sought in fatal stabbing of taxi driver in DTLA parking lot
3 suspects in custody after chase ends in Highland Park neighborhood
Kanye West performs in Houston jail with his Sunday Service choir
All five of Westminster's council members facing recall
More TOP STORIES News