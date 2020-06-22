2 killed, 1 wounded in shooting near Riverside nightclub, police say

Two people were killed and another was wounded after a shooting near a nightclub in Riverside, police said.
Riverside police said the shooting occurred in the 10300 block of Arlington Avenue at the El Calentano nightclub just after midnight Monday.

Two victims were found dead in a vehicle, police said.

The condition of the third victim was not known.

A suspect description and details regarding what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

The identities of the victims was not released.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
