RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Two sisters, ages 18 months and 8 months, were reunited with their mother after the woman's live-in boyfriend allegedly abducted them from their Riverside home.
A newly released photo shows the reunion of the mother with 18-month-old Darla Yonko and 8-month-old Emma Yonko.
Police say the girls were kidnapped by 24-year-old Joshua Adle, who took off with the children after a fight with their mother on July 30.
A pair who authorities believe are Adle's parents is also in custody as police investigate their possible ties to the crime.
Adle told the kids' mother that he was going to a local business with the children, but he was never located and never returned home.
He was apprehended in Utah later in the week after state troopers conducted a traffic stop on a white Dodge van on Interstate 15 near Cedar City.
Riverside woman reunited with young daughters after alleged abduction by mother's boyfriend
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News