Thousands of homes and businesses were without power Saturday evening.
In the Arrowhead area, more than 10,000 customers were without power. SoCal Edison said electricity would not be restored overnight due to road closures.
In the Mount Baldy area, 175 customers remained in the dark Saturday evening.
SoCal Edison said the power should be back on by 4 a.m. Sunday in Mount Baldy.
10,000 SoCal Edison customers without power in Arrowhead, Mount Baldy
