8,000 SoCal Edison customers without power in Arrowhead, Mount Baldy

Thousands of homes and businesses were without power Saturday evening.In the Arrowhead area, more than 8,000 customers were without power. SoCal Edison said electricity would not be restored overnight due to road closures.In the Mount Baldy area, 175 customers remained in the dark Saturday evening.SoCal Edison said the power should be back on by 4 a.m. Sunday in Mount Baldy.Firewood was distributed at the Crestline Chamber of Commerce located at 24385 Lake Drive for people who needed it. Fire wood was also available at Twin Peaks Fire Station and Lake Arrowhead Fire Station.