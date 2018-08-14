Road rage fight leaves 2 dead in Northern California

SAN FRANCISCO --
Two men were killed after a road rage incident on Interstate 5 in Sacramento turned violent, the California Highway Patrol reported Monday.

The incident may have begun as a vehicle collision around 3:45 a.m. Sunday. The drivers went north for about a mile, then exited their cars and fought, CHP spokesman Mike Zerfas said Monday.

The Sacramento Bee reported Jose Rodriguez-Carrasco, 37, of Oroville allegedly beat 39-year-old Jason Dykes of Sacramento to death with a baseball bat. Rodriguez-Carrasco reportedly continued to hit other vehicles with the bat as bystanders performed CPR on Dykes.

Rodriguez-Carrasco left the scene and was walking along the interstate when he was struck and killed by a passing car, Zerfas said.

Zerfas said authorities are not certain that the two men were involved in the initial collision.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Rodriguez-Carrasco cooperated with investigators, Zerfas said.

The investigation resulted in an hours-long shutdown Sunday of all northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Sacramento.
