Punch leaves man unconscious in Van Nuys street attack - video

By ABC7.com staff
VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was severely injured in an attack on a Van Nuys street that was recorded on video.

Police are now asking for the public's help to identify the suspects.

The attack happened on New Year's Day around 9:30 p.m. on Woodman Avenue and Victory Boulevard.

Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department says the suspect had been driving erratically and got behind the victim's car. The victim and the three suspects then pulled over and got out of their vehicles.

The video shows one of the suspects punching the victim once in the head, causing him to lose consciousness and fall down backwards, hitting his head on the street.

The suspects returned to their black Jeep with tinted windows and California paper plates and fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital and has not regained consciousness since the incident.

The three suspects are described as Armenian males between 20 and 30 years old, with dark hair. The suspect who punched the victim was also the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
van nuyslos angeles countycrimeattackman injuredcaught on videoviolenceroad rage
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Chargers players trying to prepare for season among restrictions
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Show More
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
More TOP STORIES News