A dangerous repeat robber was nearly crushed by a convenience store counter in her latest attempt in South Los Angeles.In surveillance video, the counter came crashing down as the woman, who donned a wig, tried to climb over it with a gun in her hand. Despite the counter breaking, she demanded money and got away with it.Authorities released the video believing the woman has committed six robberies within the last two months in the area of Manchester Avenue and Avalon Boulevard.The most recent robbery happened only two days ago. Detectives said the woman targets small businesses. So far no one has been hurt.Anyone with more information is urged to call the LAPD or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.