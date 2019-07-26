3 burglary suspects wanted after SWAT team storms Northridge marijuana dispensary

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (KABC) -- A search is underway for three burglary suspects who got away after authorities descended on a marijuana dispensary in Northridge early Thursday morning.

When the SWAT team arrived at the Circle of Hope Alliance dispensary on Roscoe Boulevard around 6 a.m., they swept through the property, but nobody was found in the building.

Police said the three possibly armed male suspects went inside the building and managed to get away.

The scene was cleared within hours, but authorities have not released updates on their search.
