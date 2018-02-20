LAKEWOOD UPDATE: Man stabbed to death ID’d as 38-year-old Jesus Nunez; detectives say he and a woman were robbed while walking home around 1am. | WATCH @ABC7 11am! https://t.co/hUFoe0d5GR pic.twitter.com/XUsgRe1U0Y — Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) February 20, 2018

A 38-year-old man was fatally stabbed in front of his girlfriend during a robbery early Tuesday morning on a sidewalk in Lakewood, authorities said.The victims were walking eastbound along Del Amo Boulevard, near Violeta Avenue, about 1:15 a.m. when a vehicle approached them and three assailants - a man and two women - got out, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.The robbers took unspecified personal items from the victims and stabbed the man at least once in the torso, investigators said. The female victim suffered minor injuries.The attackers then reentered the dark-colored sedan and fled the scene.Sheriff's deputies responded to a "check the vicinity" call and located the victims. The mortally wounded man was transported to a hospital, where he died. The coroner's office later identified him as Jesus Nunez.Detailed descriptions of the suspects and their vehicle were not immediately available, authorities said. The weapon was not recovered."The message to the suspects is turn yourself in, and to any witnesses, please come forward," said LASD Lt. Joe Mendoza.Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.