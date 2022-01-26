u.s. & world

Colorado prosecutors say reduction of trucker's 110-year sentence to 10 years is hurting other cases

Two district attorneys told the governor that his decision "is having a substantial ripple effect" on other cases.
EMBED <>More Videos

CO governor reduces sentence for truck driver in fatal crash

DENVER -- The reduction of a 110-year prison sentence to 10 years by Colorado's governor for a trucker convicted of killing four people in a fiery interstate crash is hurting prosecutors' efforts to negotiate sentences in other cases, according to two district attorneys.

The Dec. 30 commutation by Gov. Jared Polis for the trucker was "unprecedented, premature and unwarranted" because Rogel Aguilera-Mederos' case was still active, with a judge scheduled to review a prosecutor's request to reduce the sentence, said Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty and Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein.

Dougherty is a Democrat and Rubinstein is a Republican and both told Polis in a Jan. 20 letter that his decision "is having a substantial ripple effect" on other cases, The Denver Post reported on Wednesday. The Post obtained the letter through an open records request.

"Sentences should be influenced by the facts and circumstances, not by petitions, online surveys or tweets," they said, referring to a national campaign to lower Aguilera-Mederos' sentence prior to Polis' decision.

Dougherty and Rubinstein said that the decision affected prosecutors' efforts to reach an eight-year sentence in a recent Boulder County sexual assault case, saying the defendant's attorney objected that eight years was excessive in light of Aguilera-Mederos' 10-year term.

Dougherty told The Post that he and Rubinstein met with Polis after they sent the letter and that the prosecutors "are optimistic that our concerns were understood and that what happened in that case was an exception."

Polis spokesman Conor Cahill said the governor reduced the trucker's sentence because "there was clearly an urgency to remedy this sentence and restore confidence in the uniformity and fairness of our criminal justice system."

Polis' move came days after a judge scheduled a January hearing to reconsider the sentence at the request of the local district attorney, Alexis King, who had planned to ask that it be reduced to 20 to 30 years.

About 5 million people signed an online petition seeking clemency for Aguilera-Mederos, who was convicted of vehicular homicide and other charges in the explosive 2019 pileup.

MORE | Truck driver sentenced to 110 years in prison in deadly 28-car pileup in Colorado
EMBED More News Videos

"Your honor, I don't know why I'm alive." The Houston truck driver spoke emotionally in court as he was sentenced for a fiery crash that killed four people.



Aguilera-Mederos testified that he was hauling lumber when the brakes on his semitrailer failed as he was descending a steep grade of Interstate 70 in the Rocky Mountain foothills.

His truck plowed into vehicles that had slowed because of another wreck, setting off a chain-reaction crash and a fireball that consumed vehicles and melted parts of the highway.

Judge Bruce Jones imposed the 110-year sentence on Dec. 13 after finding it was the mandatory minimum term set forth under state law, noting it would not have been his choice.

EMBED More News Videos

Several vehicles are on fire following a crash on eastbound Interstate 70 under the Denver West Colorado Mills Parkway bridge.





NOTE: The video above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coloradotraffic fatalitiessemi crashfatal crashsocial medianationaldrivercar crasharrestsentencingfirecourt caseu.s. & worldcrash
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Teens accused of killing stepfather for allegedly abusing their sister
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire
Fed plans to raise rates as soon as March to cool inflation
Kathryn Kates, 'Orange is the New Black' actress, dead at 73
TOP STORIES
Statue honors Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna at Calabasas crash site
Student stabbed during fight with another student in Westlake: Police
3 hospitalized after vehicle slams into Los Feliz restaurant
Kaiser sued after mother of 3 denied COVID-19 shot dies, attorney says
Teens accused of killing stepfather for allegedly abusing their sister
Tioni Theus case: $110K reward offered in teen's killing
Man released from prison after twin brother confesses to murder
Show More
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire
Kathryn Kates, 'Orange is the New Black' actress, dead at 73
Video: Robbers steal man's watch after fender bender in Sherman Oaks
Portola HS basketball player target of racist slurs during game
2 years after LA County's 1st COVID-19 case, where are we now?
More TOP STORIES News