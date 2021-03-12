2 arrested for Rolex robberies in Los Angeles

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people have been arrested in connection with three separate Rolex robberies in Los Angeles.

In one of the robberies, surveillance video shows a man being violently shoved to the ground by the robbers, who took jewelry and a Rolex watch.

One person is in custody for this crime and the watch has been returned to the victim.

But LAPD detectives say the web of the so-called Rolex robberies is complicated.

RELATED: Armed robbers targeting people wearing Rolexes in Melrose area
EMBED More News Videos

Armed robbers have been targeting people wearing Rolexes and other expensive jewelry in the Melrose area, police say.



One or more street gangs are involved but police say that no one robbery has the same group of suspects.

The LAPD's Wilshire Division is investigating at least nine of these.

Thursday police were able to give the victim back his valuables.

It is not yet known if the recent robbery of a Rolex and shooting at a Beverly Hills restaurant is connected to these suspects.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countyarrestlapdrobberyjewelry theftjewelryarmed robbery
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Indoor dining, movie theaters, gyms in LA County will open under red tier
Report criticizes LAPD's handling of George Floyd protests
Tips to prevent thieves from stealing your catalytic converter
Some LAUSD parents not happy about reopening guidelines
Hail creates winter wonderland in Simi Valley
1 of 3 women in SF Uber driver attack arrested
Woman killed in Lamborghini crash laid to rest
Show More
Biden sets May 1 target to have all adults eligible for COVID vaccine
14 women are breaking new ground at this LA construction site
Woman charged in reckless SoCal chase with daughter in car
Storm timeline: How long will rain continue across SoCal?
$1,400 stimulus funds to hit bank accounts starting this weekend
More TOP STORIES News