Report says poor planning, heat caused California blackouts

A new report says California's poor planning coupled with extreme weather caused rolling blackouts during an August heat wave.
More than 800,000 homes and businesses briefly had their power cut during Aug. 14 and Aug. 15, when temperatures hit triple digits.

A preliminary analysis requested by Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state didn't properly plan for covering the evening hours, when solar power plant production fell.

The report also said the "heat storm" that covered many Western states made it harder to find imported electricity.

It said such events are becoming increasingly common because of climate change.
