Baker Bruno Tse rolls out popular café for mochi croissants

SAN FRANCISCO -- Chemist turned baker and business owner Bruno Tse rolls out creative and delicious baked goods through Rolling-Out Café. The popular spot is the home of the Mochissant along with sweet and savory offerings.

"I was a chemist, and I started watching a lot of cooking shows and baking shows on TV," explained Tse. "And I said to myself, 'That's probably something I can do.'"

Opening in 2011, Rolling-Out Café shares creative offerings, including his trademarked Mochissant, mango and sticky rice kouign amann, black sesame croissant, and more.

Tse harnesses his love for chemistry and inventing to develop innovative baked goods that quickly become customer fan-favorites.

"As an Asian American, I also bring in a lot of influence from my heritage and background as well," said Tse. "For example, croissants, something so classic and delicious already. I would ask myself, 'what can I do to it?' Make it my own."

Tse decided to incorporate mochi into the croissant dough lamination process, and the Mochissant was born. The melt-in-your-mouth croissant creation is one of the many menu items that keep customers coming back bite after bite.

"When I see customers come back to me and say this is the best quiche they ever had, or my meatloaf reminds them of their grandmother's, that really just touches my heart," said Tse. "Let me know that I'm doing something positive, making a little positive impact on people's lives."

For more information about Rolling-Out Café, please visit here and follow @rollingoutcafe on Instagram.