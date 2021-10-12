Arts & Entertainment

The Rolling Stones in SoCal for No Filter Concert Tour at SoFi Stadium

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Rolling Stones in SoCal for No Filter Concert Tour at SoFi Stadium

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- This airport arrival press opportunity is reminiscent of the old days of rock 'n' roll. The Rolling Stones were there then, and now, almost 60 years later. The legendary band arrived at the Burbank airport Monday night.

The band members are excited to be on stage again after a long break due to the pandemic.

"It's great to be out doing it again and I think the audiences are pleased to be out and having fun and enjoying themselves," said Mick Jagger.

The Rolling Stones say being on the road again without their drummer, the late Charlie Watts, hasn't been easy.

"But also a pleasure in that we do have, I think, the only other guy in the world that can pick it up from Charlie and recommended by Charlie himself, Mr. Steve Jordan," said Keith Richards.

The band will take the stage at SoFi Stadium for two nights, Thursday and Sunday.

"The next couple of days, we're going to get ready. We're going to rehearse and after we've done the two shows, though, then we can relax," said Jagger.

Six television crews were invited to the airport press event to each ask one question. I essentially said goals keep people going and and asked what their goals were in music or life.

"It's a lot for the airport," said Jagger. "We could sit down, but, you know, the short term goal is to do this."

"No, brother, we're just trying to make the next (expletive) gig, all right?" said Richards, laughing.

"As Keith so succinctly said, to get through this tour!" said Jagger.

If you'd like to see The Rolling Stones, tickets are still available for Thursday's show at SoFi Stadium.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentburbankconcertlive musicmusicrock music
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Gabby Petito's autopsy shows she died by strangulation
Tyga surrenders to LAPD, booked for felony domestic violence
6,000-acre Alisal Fire prompts evacuations in Santa Barbara County
Suspect released days after K-Town assault; victim speaks out
ICE, other US immigration agents to end practice of worksite raids
Video: Man drives onto Hawthorne sidewalk before being beaten to death
New Porto's Bakery and Cafe in Northridge set to open in January
Show More
Brain injury survivor becomes 1st to receive transparent skull implant
Father, son respond to same emergency call in LA County
LAUSD extends deadline for employees to be vaccinated against COVID
Jenni Rivera remembered by her native Long Beach years after her death
New COVID-19 pill is not vaccine substitute, experts say
More TOP STORIES News