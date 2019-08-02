Gabriel Natale-Hjorth: Who is the American student from the Bay Area accused of being involved in the death of Italian officer Mario Cerciello Rega?

Has connections to Italy

ROME -- Two American students from the San Francisco Bay Area were jailed in Rome on Saturday, July 27 after an Italian policeman, Mario Cerciello Rega, was stabbed to death. Police identified the suspects as Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth and Finnegan Lee Elder, noting that Elder is the main suspect in the case. Italian law allows for the prosecution of people with knowledge of a murder to also face charges.Here's what we know so far about Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth:The 18-year-old speaks Italian and has been regularly visiting his grandfather in a resort town outside of Rome.The defense team for Natale-Hjorth is asking the court for an early release, saying he can stay with his grandfather in Italy. From jail, he says he didn't even know his friend had a knife that night.Prosecutors are accusing him of repeatedly stabbing the 35-year-old Carabinieri paramilitary policeman. Natale-Hjorth is accused of using his bare hands to strike the officer's partner, who wasn't seriously injured in the attack.Elder and Hjorth are also being investigated for attempted extortion.According to court documents, Elder and Natale-Hjorth went to Trastevere, a popular neighborhood with bars and restaurants, allegedly looking for cocaine. The documents say they contacted a local, the man on the bicycle shown on surveillance video, and he introduced them to a dealer who took their money. But when the alleged drug deal went bad, the California teens reportedly ran away with the backpack from the man on the bicycle. The backpack owner called police and they listened as he called Natale-Hjorth and Elder using WhatsApp. They arranged a meeting at a street corner. In court records, the surviving police officer states they showed their police ID cards and identified themselves as law enforcement, or "carabinieri" in Italian.Born in 2000, Natale-Hjorth is from Mill Valley, Calif. He graduated from a high school in that same town, Tamalpais High School, in 2018.Natale-Hjorth was blindfolded by police. The I-Team has learned that a second investigation was launched into why police handcuffed and blindfolded him before his interrogation. An Italian judge has already called that "illegal" and "unacceptable".Natale-Hjorth's family has not spoken directly to the media but have expressed their condolences about the killing of the officer. His father released a brief statement and has traveled to Rome to see his son.